'Had a coffee with Graham Henry this morning' – Blues skipper gets some advice from legendary coach

Blues skipper James Parsons was lucky enough to bump into none other than Sir Graham Henry, as the two shared an early morning coffee ahead of the side's clash with the British and Irish Lions tomorrow night.
Speaking to media today, Parsons spoke about the encounter between himself and the 2011 World Cup winning coach ahead of arguably the biggest game of Parsons' career.
"He could see there was excitement in my face," Parsons said.
"He just wished me well, it was an off chance that we ran into each other at the cafe."
