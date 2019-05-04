TODAY |

'I had to be a better man' - Ardie Savea credits birth of daughter for colossal 2019 form

All Blacks and Hurricanes star Ardie Savea is crediting fatherhood for his form, establishing himself as one of Super Rugby's most dominant figures this season.

Becoming a father in December last year with the birth of daughter Kobe, Savea's form in 2019 has been irresistable for the Hurricanes, expected to be one of the first names on the team sheet for the All Blacks at this year's World Cup.

Speaking to Stuff, Savea opened up about his desire to be a better role model for his daughter, and the impact that it's had on his on-field displays so far.

"That's where my journey of trying to better myself as a man came, when she came along it kind of put a lot of things into perspective," Savea said.

"That's where I had to be a better man, a better father, a better partner to my wife."

Savea added that his family life has added meaning to his career, able to properly switch off when the whistle blows.

"If I thought about rugby 24/7 I'd do my head in."

"Once you leave the stadium, for me I'm happy again because I'm with my family."

Hurricanes Ardie Savea celebrates his try during the Hurricanes vs Chiefs Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday the 27th of April 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Hurricanes star Ardie Savea celebrates his try during a Super Rugby match against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport
