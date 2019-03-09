Gutsy Chiefs upset Crusaders in thrilling Super Rugby derby match in Fiji

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's Super Rugby clash between the Chiefs and Crusaders in Suva, Fiji.

Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders makes an offload to teammate Braydon Ennor during their Super Rugby match against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

FULLTIME - CHIEFS 40 CRUSADERS 27

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi comes close to scoring a try to give the Chiefs a bonus-point victory, but he fumbles the ball over the try-line. A sensational game of rugby from both the injury-hit Chiefs and defending champs the Crusaders. The Chiefs keep their Super Rugby play-off hopes alive with that stunning victory.

79 mins: CHIEFS 40 CRUSADERS 27

TRY! Richie Mo'unga attempts a short 22m restart drop kick and Manu Tumua gets his hands on the ball he's gone! He stuns the Crusaders as he goes in to score under the goal posts to seal victory for the Chiefs.

Jack Debreczeni nails the extras.

78 mins: CHIEFS 33 CRUSADERS 27

MISS! The Crusaders are penalised for an offside play and Jack Debreczeni steps and attempts a 42m penalty kick at goal, his kick is off target.

75 mins: CHIEFS 33 CRUSADERS 27

Chiefs skipper Sam Cane makes an exceptional steal at the breakdown and gets his team out of their danger zone. Jack Debreczeni gets the ball and he kicks it back to the Crusaders.

Jack Goodhue looks to kick to touch but his kick sits up in the Chiefs' in-goal. Debreczeni grounds the ball and the Chiefs have a 22m restart.

67 mins: CHIEFS 33 CRUSADERS 27

TRY! Shaun Stevenson is in! The Chiefs right winger receives an inside ball from his first-five Jack Debreczeni around halfway and he's away! Stevenson shows incredible pace and he goes in to score under the goal posts.

Debreczeni is on target with his conversion attempt from in front of the goal posts. The Chiefs have hit the lead for the first time in this match.

61 mins: CHIEFS 26 CRUSADERS 27

PENALTY! The Crusaders put on the pressure at scrum time and the Chiefs are penalised for a scrum infringement. The defending champions get out of jail as Richie Mo'unga kicks the ball into touch around the halfway mark.

59 mins: CHIEFS 26 CRUSADERS 27

NO TRY! Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho makes a sensational break out run from deep inside his own half! He's tackled on the Crusaders' 22m line. They quickly spread the ball wide to the right and they continue to attack the Crusaders' defensive line.

Angus Ta'avao has a go from 5m out of the Crusaders' goal-line and Jack Goodhue makes a try saving tackle and Ta'avao is ruled to have lost the ball forward as he attempted to ground the ball on the try-line.

48 mins: CHIEFS 26 CRUSADERS 27

TRY! The Chiefs refuse to go away! Jack Debreczeni slices through the Crusaders' defence from halfway and he throws an offload to Anton Lienert-Brown, he throws a wobbly pass to Solomon Alaimalo who is brought down in the Crusaders' 22.

Pita Gus Sowkula gets his hands on the ball and throws a clever inside ball to his teammate Angus Ta'vao, he manages to get the ball away to Brad Weber who is too quick for the Crusaders defenders as he scores a crucial try for his side.

Jack Debreczeni's adds the extras and the Chiefs trail by just one-point.

43 mins: CHIEFS 19 CRUSADERS 27

TRY! The Crusdaers strike first - Braydon Ennor goes in to score down the left edge! The Crusaders backs recognise the space down the left edge from 25m out and they just shift the ball quickly through the hands. The Chiefs ran out of defenders and Ennor scores his first try of the match for the Chiefs.

Richie Mo'unga is on target with conversion attempt.

40 mins: CHIEFS 19 CRUSADERS 20

And we are underway! The Chiefs kick off towards the Crusaders and Kieran Read regathers the ball on his own 22m line.

HALFTIME - CHIEFS 19 CRUSADERS 20

What a first half of rugby! The first 25 minutes was all the Crusaders with Scott Barrett, Mitchell Drummond and Sevu Reece powering over to score. The Chiefs seemed to come to life in the 29th minute after Chiefs fullback Solomon Alaimalo sparked his side's comeback and scored the first try for his side.

This looks like it will be a high-scoring affair, don't write off the Chiefs just yet!

38 mins: CHIEFS 19 CRUSADERS 20

TRY! After a great breakout run from Chiefs' number eight Pita Gus Sowakula they score their third try through Jesse Parete! Prop Atu Moli throws an audacious skip out pass around the Crusaders' 40m line and it lands right in the bread basket for Alex Nankivell.

Nankivell looks to pass the ball to his right winger but instead he throws a sneaky inside ball to his lock Parete who goes all the way to score the Chiefs' third try of the match.

Jack Debreczeni's conversion is online as the ball sails right between the uprights.

36 mins: CHIEFS 12 CRUSADERS 20

TRY! The Chiefs show great patience after several forward phases and this time their hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho powers over to score and get his side back into this one!

Jack Debreczeni slots his conversion attempt from the sideline.

32 mins: CHIEFS 5 CRUSADERS 20

NO TRY! The bounce of the ball doesn't go the way of the Chiefs after a break out run. Anton Lienert-Brown made a perfect offload to his midfield partner Alex Nankivell who then puts in an chip kick for his winger Shaun Stevenson. The ball bounces in favour of the Crusaders as Jack Goodhue regathers the ball and is tackled in his own in-goal.

Good news for the Chiefs though they are awarded a 5m scrum after Goodhue was forced to play at the ball and was driven back and tackled in his own in-goal.

29 mins: CHIEFS 5 CRUSADERS 20

TRY! The Chiefs decide to run it inside their own 22. Chiefs lock Tyler Ardron is tackled on the 22m line and makes a perfect pop pass to his fullback Solomon Alaimalo and he's off! He beats several Crusaders defenders with sheer speed and now has just David Havili to beat, he pulls out a sensational side step to beat his opposite and he dots down for the Chiefs' first try of the match.

Jack Debreczeni pushes his conversion attempt to the right of the goal posts.

21 mins: CHIEFS 0 CRUSADERS 20

TRY! The Fijian fans roar as Fijian flyer Sevu Reece powers over to score down the right edge for the Crusaders! A beautifully executed play by the Crusaders at scrum time just inside their own half as Braydon Ennor breaks through the Chiefs' defensive line.

He makes a smart play giving the ball early to Reece and he is just too quick for the Chiefs players, the crowd definitely liked that one!

Richie Mo'unga is offline with his conversion attempt from the sideline.

19 mins: CHIEFS 0 CRUSADERS 15

NO TRY! The Crusaders butcher a try-scoring chance. Richie Mo'unga put in a perfect cross-field kick which bounces up for Sevu Reece just outside of the Chiefs' 22 and all he needs to do is catch it - but fumbles the ball before it goes into touch.

The Chiefs decide to go quickly with it and Solomon Alaimalo is off! He is tackled deep inside the Crusaders' half, the best chance here for the Chiefs to score but they fumble it down the right flank.

16 mins: CHIEFS 0 CRUSADERS 15

TRY! Mitchell Drummond scoots out from the back of the ruck and dots down in the left hand corner! It all began with a dominant line-out drive from the Crusaders forwards from 10m out. Drummond realised the Chiefs were short in numbers and he makes them pay scoring the Crusaders' second try of the match.

Richie Mo'unga is off target with his conversion attempt from out wide.

11 mins: CHIEFS 0 CRUSADERS 10

TRY! Scott Barrett scores a spectacular long range try! Chiefs prop Atu Moli fumbles the ball around halfway and Ryan Crotty regathers the ball and he's off. He has Scott Barrett in support and gives the big fella the ball around the Chiefs 40m line.

He has plenty of work to do and he fends off Alex Nankivell before beating the rest of the Chiefs players to the try-line.

Richie Mo'unga is forced to attempt a drop goal after the ball falls off the tee and he nails it!

9 mins: CHIEFS 0 CRUSADERS 3

THREE! Richie Mo'unga nails a penalty kick at goal from 30m out on a slight angle as the Crusaders notch up their first points of the match.

6 mins: CHIEFS 0 CRUSADERS 0

PENALTY! This time the Crusaders get the turnover! Sam Whitelock gets the okay by the referee to compete for the ball in the breakdown and the Chiefs are penalised for releasing the ball in the tackle around halfway.

2 mins: CHIEFS 0 CRUSADERS 0

DEFENCE! Chiefs' number Pita Gus Sowakula makes a superb turnover just inside his own 40m line, the Crusaders are penalised for not releasing the ball in the tackle and the Chiefs kick the ball into touch around halfway.

CHIEFS 0 CRUSADERS 0

KICK-OFF! Crusaders first-five Richie Mo'unga gets things started with a deep kick off towards the Chiefs.

PRE-MATCH:

The Crusaders have been in hot form in 2019, dropping only one game in the season against the Waratahs in round six.

Chiefs on the other hand have had a horror run of injuries, but showed great heart last week in clinging onto a 19-13 win over the Reds, after making 242 tackles in the match in Hamilton.

The last time the Chiefs faced the Crusaders in Fiji, the Crusaders came out on 31-24 in 2017.

Jack Debreczeni has been given a chance to start at number 10, replacing Marty McKenzie in the starting team for the Chiefs.

Braydon Ennor will start on the left wing for the Crusaders, with George Bridge named on the reserves bench.

The Chiefs need to win tonight's game convincingly to give themselves a chance at a spot in the play-offs.

TEAMS:

Chiefs: 15 Solomon Alaimalo, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Alex Nankivell, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Sean Wainui, 10 Jack Debreczeni, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Lachlan Boshier, 5 Tyler Ardron, 4 Jesse Parete, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1 Atu Moli.

Reserves: 16 Bradley Slater, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Daymon Leasuasu, 20 Mitchell Jacobson, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Marty McKenzie, 23 Tumua Manu.

Crusaders: 15 David Havili, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 Braydon Ennor, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Billy Harmon, 6 Whetukamokamo Douglas, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Andrew Makalio, 1 Joe Moody.