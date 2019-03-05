'Grow the landscape of rugby in Asia' – Sunwolves' captain, coach plead Super Rugby case

Having already caused a Super Rugby upset against the Chiefs, and targeting another against the Blues, the Sunwolves are proving they belong in the southern hemisphere's top club competition, argue captain Michael Little and coach Scott Hansen.

With Super Rugby's current broadcast deal up for grabs in 2021, SANZAAR are reportedly considering the Sunwolves' place in the competition, mulling cutting them and returning to a 14-team competition.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today though, coach Scott Hansen urged the game's decision makers to think otherwise in their approach.

"It's important to grow the landscape of rugby in Asia," he began.

"It's a fantastic market for us as a game to continue to grow, and to influence the Asian people to want to play rugby is really important.

"The vehicle we're using at the moment is obviously the Sunwolves and Japan. [With] Japan hosting the Rugby World Cup this year, it's not an opportunity we should waste."



Captain Little sided with his coach, stating that the presence of Asian fans at Sunwolves matches in both Japan and Singapore is something that shouldn't be ignored.

"We've probably got the best fans in the world," Little told 1 NEWS.

"Two weeks ago, Chichibunomiya sold out fans wise.

"It's about putting our guys on the map, being part of that is an amazing feeling.

"I can't comment too much on the other stuff, but just for us, a lovely group of guys - we're out there to compete, put our best foot forward every week we get out."