'This group is hurting' – All Blacks ready for Bledisloe revenge, says Kieran Read

After a week to reflect on their 47-26 defeat to the Wallabies, the All Blacks are hungry for Bledisloe Cup revenge at Eden Park tomorrow night, captain Kieran Read says.

Needing nothing but victory to keep their 17-year hold of the Bledisloe Cup, the All Blacks' captain is urging his side to use the hurt of last week's loss as motivation for revenge tomorrow night.

Speaking at his side's captain's run this afternoon, Read made it clear that he's content with this week's preparations.

"The guys are in a good space, it's obviously a do or die game - it's exciting for us," Read said.

"It's a natural feeling for everyone, through the whole squad. When you put in a performance like that, you want to try and rectify it.

"We've got that chance this week, that's the best thing about it. We've had a good week, it's now about putting it on the field.

"This group is hurting, that's how it should be in an All Black jersey, we've got that chance tomorrow night to go and rectify that, and we're excited by that."