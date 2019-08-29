TODAY |

As group of All Blacks meet terrorist attack survivors, SBW says Kiwis 'take inspiration' from them

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

Muslim All Blacks Sonny Bill Williams and Ofa Tu'ungafasi met Christchurch terrorist attack survivors as the first official day of World Cup preparations got underway with a nationwide roadshow.

Williams and Tu'ungafasi have visited Christchurch a few times since March 15, but today was different.

“For us as New Zealanders we get inspiration from these people, more so cause I'm a Muslim I guess,” Williams told 1 NEWS.

“Seeing some of the brothers, the victims that were in the hospital, walking around, getting around, still struggling a bit down here but we're doing our best.”

Seemingly a world away in Gisborne, it was like the other fab four had just arrived in the form of Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara and Dane Coles.

In Mount Maunganui, one of the most popular players with local school kids, was young Chiefs prop Atu Moli, who was still pinching himself after yesterday's call up.

“After that Perth game I thought I'd be out of the mix,” he admitted.

The All Blacks have gathered together tonight in Auckland, officially as a squad of 31.

After a weekend off, it's two months on the road and trying to win the ultimate prize for their supporters.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks’ first official day of World Cup preparations were held today, starting with nationwide visits to the regions. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:02
Nepo Laulala and his wife in tears after prop's inclusion in All Blacks' World Cup squad
2
Ngani Laumape axing 'a real sickener' for Rugby World Cup, say Irish press
3
Watch: Parramatta Eels star Maika Sivo overcome with emotion as dad flown over for surprise visit from Fiji
4
Calling All Blacks who don’t make RWC squad most 'difficult' part of the job, Sir Graham Henry says
5
Hansen explains why he selected Ryan Crotty over Ngani Laumape for Rugby World Cup
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:11

'The hard work's paying off' – former teammate blown away by Atu Moli's World Cup call-up
18:09

The Front Row: Writing was on the wall for Franks' omission from Rugby World Cup squad

Aaron Smith welcomes son Luka, the same day All Blacks' World Cup squad named

All Blacks' George Bridge 'pretty bloody stoked' with World Cup nod