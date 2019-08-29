As group of All Blacks meet terrorist attack survivors, SBW says Kiwis 'take inspiration' from them

Muslim All Blacks Sonny Bill Williams and Ofa Tu'ungafasi met Christchurch terrorist attack survivors as the first official day of World Cup preparations got underway with a nationwide roadshow.

Williams and Tu'ungafasi have visited Christchurch a few times since March 15, but today was different.

“For us as New Zealanders we get inspiration from these people, more so cause I'm a Muslim I guess,” Williams told 1 NEWS.

“Seeing some of the brothers, the victims that were in the hospital, walking around, getting around, still struggling a bit down here but we're doing our best.”

Seemingly a world away in Gisborne, it was like the other fab four had just arrived in the form of Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara and Dane Coles.

In Mount Maunganui, one of the most popular players with local school kids, was young Chiefs prop Atu Moli, who was still pinching himself after yesterday's call up.

“After that Perth game I thought I'd be out of the mix,” he admitted.

The All Blacks have gathered together tonight in Auckland, officially as a squad of 31.