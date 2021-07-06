De Groot gets dream debut in Dunedin as ABs named for Fiji Test

Ethan de Groot will get his dream All Blacks debut after being named in this week's radically different line-up to play Fiji in Dunedin.

Ethan de Groot. Source: Getty

Coach Ian Foster has rung in the changes from the Tonga Test in Auckland, with one of the notable changes for Saturday's Test being the inclusion of de Groot.

The Southland prop was the only All Blacks rookie not involved in last Saturday's 102-0 drubbing at Mt Smart Stadium but will earn his first Test cap off the bench.

It comes after assistant coach John Plumtree revealed earlier this week the 22-year-old had made a cheeky request at training with an All Blacks Test being staged near his hometown of Gore.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"He said to me yesterday the whole of Gore is coming up so he'd appreciate if he could be selected," a grinning Plumtree said Tuesday.

"I told him, 'you'll have to wait until [team naming] on Thursday, buddy'."

That wait is over with de Groot poised to become All Black No. 1197.

“We want to congratulate Ethan on his selection. It’ll be a great occasion for him and his family and friends and we look forward to seeing him play," Foster said today.

Elsewhere, another big change sees a returning Aaron Smith named captain with stand-in leader Sam Whitelock on the bench.

Foster said Smith was given the role for his influence on the team.

Smith's inclusion is one of 13 changes to the starting XV from last week with Brodie Retallick making his long awaited return and Beauden Barrett also getting his shot at No.10.

David Havili is the other notable All Black making a long-awaited returning, donning the No.12 jersey in his first Test start.

Saturday's match kicks off at 7:05pm NZT.

All Blacks [Caps] v Fiji

15. Jordie Barrett (24)

14. Sevu Reece (8)

13. Rieko Ioane (35)

12. David Havili (3)

11. George Bridge (11)

10. Beauden Barrett (89)

9. Aaron Smith (97) - captain

8. Hoskins Sotutu (5)

7. Ethan Blackadder (1)

6. Shannon Frizell (13)

5. Brodie Retallick (81)

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (37)

3. Nepo Laulala (29)

2. Codie Taylor (56)

1. George Bower (1)