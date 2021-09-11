TODAY |

De Groot embracing first tour as an All Black

Source:  1 NEWS

The All Blacks are still on the starting leg of their three-month tour with this Sunday's game taking them to the Gold Coast.

Two of the team's new additions told Seven Sharp, the novelty still hasn't worn off.

But with such a long tour, it's meant some players have stayed behind for family commitments and babies, allowing some fresher faces to get a look in. 

Included in the ranks is 2021 rookie Ethan de Groot who is looking to add to his whirlwind year with some precious learning experiences both on and off the field.

Seven Sharp caught up with de Groot about adjusting to life on the road and what he’s already learned so far on his first tour.

