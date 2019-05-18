Gritty Blues get revenge over Chiefs, snap losing Super Rugby streak to keep play-off hopes alive

The Blues have secured a gripping 23-8 win over the Chiefs at Eden Park in Auckland tonight, snapping their four-game losing streak in the Super Rugby competition.

At halftime the Blues held onto a slender 10-8 lead after tries by Blues backs Harry Plummer and Melani Nanai.

All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi powered over to score a controversial try in the 59th minute for the Blues, after a pick and go from one metre out of the Chiefs' goal-line.

Replays showed that the front-rower may have lost possession of the ball prior to grounding it.

The Blues kept their composure and scored a bonus point try through reserve lock Gerard Cowley-Tuioti in the 82nd minute, after a well-executed line-out drive.