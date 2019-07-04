Grinning Steve Hansen hopes if Jaguares win Super Rugby title, they celebrate 'long and hard'

Steve Hansen hopes if the Jaguares claim their maiden Super Rugby title this weekend, those players picked for the Argentina national side are still partying two weeks later - when they play the All Blacks.

The Jaguares, laden with national team players, have reached their first Super Rugby final, where they play the two-time defending champion Crusaders.

While outsiders for the crown, the Jaguares have won on New Zealand soil this year, and should they prevail, Hansen cheekily hoped they celebrated in style.

The All Blacks play Argentina in Buenos Aires on July 21.

"If they do win it, I certainly hope they celebrate really long and hard," he said with a grin.

"I think 39 of their squad is in the group that has been named, so a few headaches would be good for a couple of weeks."

Mario Ledesma named five Europe-based players in his extended Argentina squad, after a rule change allowed him to select overseas-based players.

