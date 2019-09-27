Grinning Eddie Jones gives cheeky update on Owen Farrell after monster hit that led to red card

According to England coach Eddie Jones, Owen Farrell should consider himself lucky after getting a couple of blows to the head in last night's Rugby World Cup match against USA.

Not because he doesn't appear to have sustained anything serious, but because he's already got a wife and a child.

"He's missing part of his nose which is unfortunate but he's married and he's got a child," Jones said with a grin.

"He's not looking for any young lass in Kobe tonight so he'll be okay."

Farrell was on the receiving end of a brutal no-arms tackle from American flanker John Quill which resulted in USA's first red card at a World Cup in their team's history.

However, Quill's dangerous hit wasn't responsible for the chunk of nose missing from Farrell's face.

Earlier in the contest, Farrell was on the recieving end of a boot to the face after he ran at the line and was taken down awkwardly, with a sweeping defender accidentally tripping on him as he ran.

Farrell was slow to his feet before setting up Ruaridh McConnochie to score but a medic was quick to get to him with play stopped.

The 28-year-old shook off the injury and stayed on the field, which eventually led to his incident with Quill.

Regardless, Jones joked Kobe's famous beef could have new competition.