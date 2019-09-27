TODAY |

Grinning Eddie Jones gives cheeky update on Owen Farrell after monster hit that led to red card

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

According to England coach Eddie Jones, Owen Farrell should consider himself lucky after getting a couple of blows to the head in last night's Rugby World Cup match against USA.

Not because he doesn't appear to have sustained anything serious, but because he's already got a wife and a child.

"He's missing part of his nose which is unfortunate but he's married and he's got a child," Jones said with a grin.

"He's not looking for any young lass in Kobe tonight so he'll be okay."

Farrell was on the receiving end of a brutal no-arms tackle from American flanker John Quill which resulted in USA's first red card at a World Cup in their team's history.

Your playlist will load after this ad

John Quill's shoulder connected squarely with Farrell's jaw, leaving the ref no choice but to send him packing. Source: Spark Sport RWC

However, Quill's dangerous hit wasn't responsible for the chunk of nose missing from Farrell's face.

Earlier in the contest, Farrell was on the recieving end of a boot to the face after he ran at the line and was taken down awkwardly, with a sweeping defender accidentally tripping on him as he ran.

Farrell was slow to his feet before setting up Ruaridh McConnochie to score but a medic was quick to get to him with play stopped.

The 28-year-old shook off the injury and stayed on the field, which eventually led to his incident with Quill.

Regardless, Jones joked Kobe's famous beef could have new competition.

"I think they're about to barbeque part of his nose," Jones said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jones said Farrell was lucky he was married and not "looking for a lass in Kobe". Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
2
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
3
Israel Folau's return to rugby league blocked, Mate Ma'a Tonga stars' boycott likely to end with board suspended
4
Watch: USA flanker earns 2019 RWC's first red card after brutal no-arms hit on England star
5
Watch All Blacks coach Steve Hansen don cap as he's made chief of police in Japanese city of Beppu
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:59

Watch All Blacks coach Steve Hansen don cap as he's made chief of police in Japanese city of Beppu
00:22

Report reveals banned Wallabies wing Reece Hodge 'had no effective knowledge' of high tackle laws
00:40

Watch: USA flanker earns 2019 RWC's first red card after brutal no-arms hit on England star
00:22

Manu Samoa's Rey Leelo cops three-match ban for yellow card, punishment delayed for other sin-binned teammate