Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

Matt Manukia 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Warriors prop James Gavet has spoken of his grief at losing an idol in Sione Lauaki, admitting he even grew his hair out to match the look of his role model.

Gavet attended Kelston Boys High where many students used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.
Gavet attended Kelston Boys High School and says while there were old boys such as Mils Muliaina and Sam Tuitupou that had since left the school to earn the Black Jersey, the 27-year-old best related to Lauaki as an up-and-coming forward in the school's first XV.

Even rugby legends felt the wrath of the bruising former All Blacks and Chiefs loosie when he was given space to run.
"He was the one to look up to," Gavet told 1 News league reporter Matt Manukia.

The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.
"Just how he used to play and how he used to carry himself and to be feared on the field - that was always how I wanted to be looked at."

Gavet says the loss has been hard for many Kelston old boys to handle.

Lauaki's old side paid their respects for their former teammate after his sudden death earlier this morning.
"It won't really sink in for many of us until later on.

"Thirty-five years of age - that's just around the corner for me...we're all in shock."

Henry played an important role in Lauaki's career, with the World Cup winning coach in charge of the powerhouse forward at Kelston high school.
Lauaki passed away suddenly on Saturday night after fighting kidney and cardiovascular issues.

The news of his passing travelled quickly to his old Super Rugby team, the Chiefs, who dedicated their inaugural Brisbane Global Tens tournament victory to him.


Matt Manukia

