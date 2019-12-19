Greg Feek hopes to be answer to SBW's call for more diversity in All Blacks' coaching set up

New All Blacks assistant coach Greg Feek hopes he can play a significant role in improving the culture within the current team set-up.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Head coach Ian Foster announced his back room today, with the former Ireland scrum guru replacing the popular Mike Cron.

The appointment comes after calls from former All Blacks midfielder, Sonny Bill Williams for a Māori or Pacific Islander coach to be involved in All Blacks coaching set up in order to get the most out of the players.

Feek, who played 13 games for the New Zealand Māori, believes his coaching background in Ireland offers him a unique perspective.

"I think living overseas, there’s a lot of different cultures, a lot of religious beliefs," he says.

"Northern Ireland is separate to the Republic of Ireland and you start to understand that sport, particularly rugby can unite all that together, in a way that not many sports can."

With many of the All Blacks’ forwards being of Māori and Pacific Island heritage, Feek, alongside John Plumtree will be tasked with helping the next generation realise their potential.

Feek wants to create an environment of understanding and listening and believes that will make the journey of becoming an All Black a more fun experience.

"It comes down to getting to know the individual and not assuming anything, what they believe in and respecting the things they believe in and doing what we can to make them the best they can be," he says.

"Some players don’t understand that they can be really good, so it’s harnessing that, and some guys might lack a little belief, a little direction on how to get there.