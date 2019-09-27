'Greatest team that has ever been in sport' - England coach Eddie Jones heaps praise on All Blacks but says they're beatable

Eddie Jones has called the All Blacks “the greatest team that has ever been in sport” as he spoke about his team being on the brink of greatness if they can beat New Zealand this weekend.

Although England have not beaten New Zealand under Jones, he does have experience of breaking Kiwi hearts at this stage after masterminding Australia’s win over the All Blacks in 2003.

“We have a challenge this week because we are playing the greatest team that has ever been in sport," Jones said, according to The Guardian. "If you look at their record, no other team has that over a sustained period of time.

“So, we are going to have to be better, improving and see what we can get out of this week’s preparation."

While heaping praise on the men in black, Jones also described the All Blacks as beatable.

“New Zealand are a great team with a great coach and a great captain but like any team they are beatable and there are ways to beat them. We will be investigating every possible way of how we beat them,” he said.

“You become part of the show. I thought that happened a bit. Ireland really got stuck in when the game was lost. Against any of the best teams, you have to go hard from the start. That’s going to be important for us.”

New Zealand pipped England 16-15 last November in Twickenham in what is the only clash between the two with Jones coaching.

“If you look at their record, I don’t think there’s a team that comes close to them for sustainability," Jones said. "They are playing in the toughest competition in the world against the best all the time.

“I just admire them. To do what they do from a small country is incredible. Name me another team in the world that plays at the absolute top level that wins so many of their games.