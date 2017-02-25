'Great shot!' Unsuspecting Quade Cooper nailed by Sharks halfback after receiving hospital pass

Queensland Reds first-five Quade Cooper had a poor start to his 2017 Super Rugby season opener, being clobbered by a big hit in the opening minutes of the match against the Sharks at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane last night.

Four minutes into the match Cooper's teammate Duncan Paia'aua made an excellent break around midfield but threw a poor pass to the Wallaby first-five where he got monstered by Sharks' half back Cobus Reinach.

Cooper was unfazed by the hit and went on to play a big part in setting up his team's match winning try against the Sharks.

The Queensland Reds won their Super Rugby opener against the Sharks 28-26, with reserve halfback James Tuttle scoring the match winner in the 71st minute.