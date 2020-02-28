Graphic warning: Highlanders captain James Lentjes suffers horror leg injury during loss to Rebels

Highlanders captain James Lentjes was stretchered off in the first half of the Super Rugby clash with the Rebels after suffering a sickening leg injury.

Lentjes was positioning himself over the ball at the breakdown when he was cleaned out by the Rebels players and his left leg was caught under the tackled player.

Play was immediately halted by the referee when the serious nature of Lentjes’ injury became apparent.

The 29-year-old was given pain relief out on the field before being taken from the field, with several Rebels players acknowledging the Highlanders captain.