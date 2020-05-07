Grant Robertson takes cheeky jab at Wallabies while talking trans-Tasman bubble

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson says the New Zealand and Australian governments are "working towards" getting the trans-Tasman sporting rivalry going once again – and even threw in a cheeky jab at the Wallabies to prove it.

Grant Robertson and Jacinda Ardern share a laugh. Source: Getty

Mr Robertson said there was a desire from leaders on both sides of the Tasman for travel restrictions to be lifted in the second half of 2020, which would clear the way for a return to All Blacks-Wallabies hostilities.

However, he couldn't resist a chance to tease Australia over their lack of success in the rivalry, having failed to hold the Bledisloe Cup since 2003.



"It's one of the gags going around, isnt it? That one of the best things about the coronavirus was that the Wallabies would have an unbeaten season," Mr Robertson told Sky Sport, prompting laughter from former All Blacks greats Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.



Mr Robertson said the relative success of both countries in stamping out Covid-19 has kept the door open to sport relations resuming.



He said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian counterpart Scott Morrison have emphasised they will be cautious until completely satisfied that a trans-Tasman bubble can function safely.

"There's a lot of goodwill to do it. Both countries have done really well compared to the rest of the world in terms of how we've got on top of the virus. Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister, have been talking," Robertson said.

"Both of them recognise it's not going to happen right away. We've got to be really comfortable we're on top of the virus and the last thing either of us would want to be responsible for would be reintroducing it to the other country.



"I've heard Scott Morrison mention some time from July onwards.



"Wouldn't it be great in the second half of the year if we were able to get a decent Bledisloe Cup competition going?



"I know the cricketers have been talking about getting themselves over there as well.



"That's what we're working towards."

Another driving factor behind getting sport going again is next year’s women’s Rugby World Cup, which is being held in New Zealand.

Mr Robertson said it is vital the female domestic competition goes ahead this season despite fears growing it is under threat due to NZ Rugby cutting half its staff while facing a 70 per cent drop in revenue.

"One of the things I've been thinking about a lot in terms of rugby is the World Cup in 2021," Mr Robertson said.

"We've got to win that – for a whole lot of reasons. In order to do that we need a Farah Palmer Cup, frankly, and we need our team to be as competitive as possible through 2020-2021.

"I know New Zealand Rugby had a whole load of plans around that they were working towards. I heard talk of a quasi-Super competition in 2021 to really build up. I hope we can get alongside them and work on that.

"Equally, New Zealand Rugby knows they have their own responsibility there."