Govt defends decision to let Wallabies into NZ for Bledisloe Test

The Government's defending its decision to let the Wallabies into New Zealand so they could play tomorrow's Bledisloe Cup Test.

Both teams are just grateful the series is going ahead at all after the Australian Covid outbreak almost trapped the Wallabies. Source: 1 NEWS

The All Blacks and Wallabies say they're both just grateful tomorrow's first Bledisloe Cup Test at Eden Park is even going ahead.

The match was under threat by a Covid outbreak across the Tasman until the government gave the Wallabies an exemption to enter the country.

“It's an honour, it probably shows how important rugby is to this country - to New Zealand and how important the national team is,” Wallabies attack coach Scott Wisemantel said.

Jacinda Ardern says the decision was made to treat the team as Kiwis but just the once.

“The only exemption the Wallabies were given was the ability to travel into New Zealand in the same way New Zealanders could in that week. We treated them like a New Zealander - it's the only time we'll treat the Wallabies like a New Zealander."

And while Covid has caused disruptions, the Aussie team is not paying too much attention to the outbreaks back home.

“Mate, I wouldn't have a clue what's going on,” Wisemantel said.

The team gets “tested a lot so that's not a problem, that's not an issue at all”, he added

The Government estimates the series will generate up to $20 million dollars for the economy.

