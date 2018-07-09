 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Got no beef!' Jordie Barrett laughs off sledge from All Blacks teammate Rieko Ioane during Super clash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hurricanes star Jordie Barrett has laughed off a sledge from All Blacks teammate Rieko Ioane on Saturday night, saying there is “no beef” between the pair.

The Hurricanes star said Ioane thought he had dived on him as he tried to stop the Blues midfielder from scoring.
Source: 1 NEWS

Late in the first half of the Hurricanes’ 42-24 win over the Blues, Barrett came over with a last-ditch attempt to stop Ioane from scoring, which the Blues midfielder clearly objecting to the tackle as he aimed some choice language at his opponent.

Barrett played down the incident today, saying neither he nor Ioane could remember what was said.

“Yeah we had a chat about that after the game actually. He can’t remember what he said and neither can I, but he thought I dived on him after he scored the try but we both had a look at it and agreed that I tried to tackle him and stop the try” he said.

“It’s just one of those things – all light-hearted, certainly got no beef.”

Barrett said the win, which snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hurricanes, had added some much-needed confidence ahead of another NZ derby against the Chiefs.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
The Hurricanes star said Ioane thought he had dived on him as he tried to stop the Blues midfielder from scoring.

'Got no beef!' Jordie Barrett laughs off sledge from All Blacks teammate Rieko Ioane during Super clash

2
19/06/2018 - Rugby League -2018 RL International - England v New Zealand - New Zealand Training - University of Denver, Denver, Colorado, USA - Leeson Ah Mau. . Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com / www.photosport.nz

Warriors get some much-needed size with Leeson Ah Mau returning to club in 2019

00:15
3
Drysdale defeated Norwegian rower Kjetil Borch to claim first place in Henley.

Watch: Mahe Drysdale wins Henley regatta to equal victory record at prestigious England event

01:04
4
Dana White praised Adesanya after his dominant unanimous win over Brad Tevares on Saturday.

'I expect big things from that kid' - UFC president talks up Kiwi MMA prospect Israel Adesanya

00:15
5
Drysdale defeated Norwegian rower Kjetil Borch to claim first place in Henley.

Mahe Drysdale calls win at Henley 'best race' since Rio

11:18
Apartheid stopped Ben Couch from playing in South Africa, but 70 years later his great-grandson is playing there.

‘I see it as upholding the family mana’- All Blacks' great-grandson honours him 70 years after apartheid barred him from playing in South Africa

Apartheid stopped Ben Couch from playing in South Africa, but 70 years later his great-grandson is playing there.

03:18
Tagata Pasifika met up with cop and fitness instructor Sarah Su, who also manages a youth centre.

Meet the inspirational cop helping South Auckland youth get into shape

Tagata Pasifika met up with cop and fitness instructor Sarah Su, who also manages a youth centre.

01:51
The Minister for Women says “feminism is about equality for everyone”.

'Trans women are women' - Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter responds to some feminists' concerns transgender rights will compromise their own

The Minister for Women says "feminism is about equality for everyone".

01:17
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Showers and thunder storms continue to make their way across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

04:54
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the results of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

World Cup Chat: France, Belgium, England and Croatia book semi-final spots in Russia

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the results of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.