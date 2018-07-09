'Got no beef!' Jordie Barrett laughs off sledge from All Blacks teammate Rieko Ioane during Super clash

Hurricanes star Jordie Barrett has laughed off a sledge from All Blacks teammate Rieko Ioane on Saturday night, saying there is “no beef” between the pair.

Late in the first half of the Hurricanes’ 42-24 win over the Blues, Barrett came over with a last-ditch attempt to stop Ioane from scoring, which the Blues midfielder clearly objecting to the tackle as he aimed some choice language at his opponent.

Barrett played down the incident today, saying neither he nor Ioane could remember what was said.

“Yeah we had a chat about that after the game actually. He can’t remember what he said and neither can I, but he thought I dived on him after he scored the try but we both had a look at it and agreed that I tried to tackle him and stop the try” he said.

“It’s just one of those things – all light-hearted, certainly got no beef.”