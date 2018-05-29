'Got better things to do to be honest' - All Blacks lock Scott Barrett would rather go hunting than play Fortnite with teammates

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett spoke to media about what he does to switch off from rugby and said he has resisted the urge to pick up the controller and join his teammates in playing the popular video game Fortnite.

Barrett,24, told reporters in Christchurch this afternoon he enjoys a bit of hunting and admitted he has watched a bit of Fortnite action while in All Blacks camp.

"I just like to chill out and yeah a bit of hunting and whatever is going on," said Barrett.

"Have watched a wee bit of Fortnite so resisting that urge.

"Got better thing to do to be honest," he said.