 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Got better things to do to be honest' - All Blacks lock Scott Barrett on teammates playing Fortnite

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Crusaders second rower admits he has watched a bit of his teammates play the game and said, "haven't picked up the controller yet."
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:47
1
The All Blacks kick-start their 2018 international season against France next Saturday in Auckland.

Watch: All Blacks train in chilly Christchurch conditions, prepare for French challenge

2
Former Hurricanes prop poses for a photo with former NRL star winger Semi Radradra, former All Blacks midfielder Malakai Fekitoa and Fijian star Josua Tuisova after their Barbarians win over England in London.

'Moment I'll cherish for the rest of my life' - Cult former Hurricanes hero Tongan Bear rubs shoulders with international stars during Barbarians thumping of England


00:30
3
Payne, 32, suffered a serious head knock for the British and Irish Lions during their tour of NZ last year.

'It's a bit gutting' - ex-Blues and Ireland back Jared Payne on retiring from rugby due to concussion

01:40
4
The Hurricanes winger is taking part in the Islamic observance to support his wife.

Watch: Julian Savea explains why he's doing Ramadan – 'I'm still learning'

5
Peter Samu in a scrum during the warm up for the Highlands V Crusaders, Super Rugby Preseason match in Waimumu, Gore, Southland, New Zealand. 15 February 2018. Copyright Image: Clare Toia-Bailey/www.photosport.nz

Crusaders forward Peter Samu set to join Brumbies in 2019

00:45
'There was a young girl trapped in the vehicle' – man who rushed to Palmerston North pursuit crash describes horrifying scene

Watch: 'There was a young girl trapped' - first person to Palmerston North pursuit crash that left 12 and 15-year-old dead describes the horrifying scene

Dion Labaschagne was at work at O'Leary Engineering when he heard "a roar, and then a thud" before seeing sparks flying at the end of the driveway.

00:30
People are being warned to limit their time outside if they are sensitive to smoke or suffer from lung or heart conditions.

Aerial footage: Acrid smokey haze blankets Sydney & triggers air pollution warning amid 'hazard reduction' burnoffs

Those with lung or heart issues have been advised to avoid spending too much time outside.

00:21
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Video: Police officer filmed punching 13-year-old during Auckland arrest - police say it was a 'tactic' to get him to cooperate

Police say the boy now faces charges of disorderly behaviour, failing to stop, dangerous driving and resisting police.

03:42
It's the highest rating party still, but National doesn't have enough support to govern.

'It doesn't have any allies, ACT's not doing its job' – political editor Jessica Mutch on National's poll problems

It's fascinating to see leaders tackle their issues but National needs allies.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Raw: Eyewitness video shows police car chasing Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North - two teens die in latest police pursuit

The victims were the fifth and sixth people to die following chases in 2018.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 