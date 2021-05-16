Good Sorts: Meet the young First XV manager winning on and off the rugby pitch

Hutt Valley High School's First XV team manager and former student Daniel Peckston knows how to keep things running from the sideline - and beyond.

From keeping players hydrated to fundraising for new uniforms, he's a manager who goes the extra mile for his team and the love of the game.

His passion and skills as a manager saw him recognised as tonight’s Good Sort.

“He sorts out everything for us. He’s like a Dad to us,” one player said.