Good Sorts: Meet the young First XV manager winning on and off the rugby pitch

Source:  1 NEWS

Hutt Valley High School's First XV team manager and former student Daniel Peckston knows how to keep things running from the sideline - and beyond.

Hutt Valley High players see former student Daniel Peckston like another dad with how well he takes care of the team. Source: 1 NEWS

From keeping players hydrated to fundraising for new uniforms, he's a manager who goes the extra mile for his team and the love of the game.

His passion and skills as a manager saw him recognised as tonight’s Good Sort.

“He sorts out everything for us. He’s like a Dad to us,” one player said.

Watch the video above to learn more about Peckston’s inspiring efforts both on and off the field.

