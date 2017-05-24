Good news All Blacks fans! Kieran Read set to reclaim captaincy and starting jersey against the Lions in first Test

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been declared fit to play in Saturday’s first Test against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park in Auckland.

New Zealand's Kieran Read crashes through a tackle against Australia. Source: Photosport

Read has been on the sidelines since the end of April with a broken thumb forcing him to miss the All Blacks' first match of the year against Samoa in their 78-0 demolition last Friday.

It's expected he'll return to the Number 8 jersey against the tourists with there possibly being a reshuffle among the All Blacks' loose forwards who started against Manu Samoa.