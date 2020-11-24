'A good mix' - Salesi Rayasi proud to bring Samoan, Fijian heritage to Pasifika Moana

For Hurricanes star Salesi Rayasi, playing for Pasifika Moana next month is a way to say thanks.

Rayasi was one of 26 players with Pacific roots named by coach Fa'alogo Tana Umaga for the match against the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton and he hopes to make the most of moment.

"We're playing for something more than just ourselves," the 24-year-old told 1 NEWS.

"It's about playing for the community, of course, and I guess we're just trying to put a show on out there and do something for them.

"I see it as a sort of thank you to those who have been there and made sacrifices for us to do what we love and I think in a way, it's giving back."

Rayasi joins other big names such as All Black Josh Ioane, Nasi Manu, Daniel Alaalatoa, Vince Aso, and Leicester Fainga'anuku in agreeing to play in the match, telling 1 NEWS a phone call was all it took.

"I received a phone call on Sunday from Tana and he just said, 'would you like to play?'

"I just put my hand up and said, 'yes'."

Rayasi added his father, former Fiji international Filipe Rayasi, was "pretty happy" he'd joined the squad where he'll also represent his Samoan heritage from his mother's side.

"It's a good mix," Rayasi laughed.

"They'll tell me it's just another game and to go out there, have fun and play with your best foot forward but I can assume that they're think that their quite proud that I'm representing their lines."