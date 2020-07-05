'How good is club footy?' – Dan Carter beams after being made Southbridge life member

All Blacks great Dan Carter couldn't hide his delight, made a life member of Southbridge Rugby Club after his return yesterday afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Despite 112 Tests for the All Blacks, and 141 caps at Super Rugby level for the Crusaders, Carter yesterday made just his fourth appearance for Southbridge, returning to his club for the first time in six years.

His return brought instant results too, Southbridge running away as 54-14 victors, with Carter kicking 12 points and assisting two tries.

After the match, Carter was made a life member of the club, presented his blazer by club legend - dad Neville Carter.

"How good is club footy?" Carter said in his acceptance speech.

"I absolutely love it, grassroots rugby.

"As professional rugby players and sportspeople, we love to give back. Unfortunately, with our busy schedules, we don't get that many opportunities.

"I've been really grateful throughout my career, I've been able to have a few moments, and the old man was just reminding me I've got about 300-400 odd caps to go to catch up to him.

"Every time I do get to come back and put on the blue and white hoops, I absolutely love it, and today was one of those special days."