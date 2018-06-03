 

'It was good to break the NZ hoodoo!' Brumbies on cloud nine heading into must-win clash against Chiefs

The Brumbies believe they can pull off a miracle run to secure an unlikely Super Rugby finals berth after winning three straight games.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 03: Tom Banks of the Brumbies celebrates with his team mates after scoring a try during the round 16 Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and the Sunwolves at GIO Stadium Stadium on June 3, 2018 in Canberra, Australia.

The Brumbies celebrate a try during the win over the Sunwolves.

Source: Getty

The ACT team have hit their best form of 2018 with two games to go, highlighted by Saturday night's stunning 24-12 upset of the Hurricanes.

They stay in sudden-death mode for their final encounters against the Chiefs and NSW Waratahs.

Fullback Tom Banks says being a chance to qualify the Brumbies for a sixth- straight finals appearance has the group buzzing.

By defeating the Hurricanes, the Brumbies recorded a win against a New Zealand side for the first time since 2016.

They face the Chiefs in Hamilton this Saturday, giving them an opportunity to win on New Zealand soil for the first time in almost three years.

Their best opportunity of sneaking into the top-eight is Melbourne fall over, as the Brumbies have closed to within a game of their Australian rivals.

The Rebels, who are searching for their maiden finals appearance in their eighth season, have away games to come against Queensland and the Highlanders.

"I think we've got to wait on some results but definitely after winning on the weekend it's awesome to be in contention so hopefully results go our way," Banks said on Wednesday.

"It was good to break that (New Zealand) hoodoo and it's a good building block for this weekend against the Chiefs."

Banks believes the Brumbies "left a lot of points out there" against the Hurricanes, ensuring they still have room to improve.

Reinforcements could head across the Tasman in the form of star prop Allan Alaalatoa and co-captain Sam Carter after the pair missed the clash with the Wellington-based franchise.

The Brumbies will fly out from Canberra on Thursday morning in preparation for the match against the Chiefs, who are coming off a blistering first-half display last week.

The Chiefs destroyed the Highlanders 42-0 at the break and moved to third on the ladder.

