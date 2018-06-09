Going to the first All Blacks' Test of the year - or planning to watch? Here's what you need to know

With the All Blacks' first Test of the year against the French at Eden Park in Auckland tonight - expect some road closures and bumper-to-bumper traffic around the area.

Luke Whiteclock of New Zealand and Wenceslas Lauret of France during the rugby test match between France and New Zealand at Stade des Lumieres in Lyon. Source: Getty

If you have a ticket, public transport via train and buses is free of charge with your game day ticket - see the NZTA website for details.

Bus services from the city centre, Northern bus stations (not including Hibiscus Coast), Manukau, Botany, Pakuranga, Takapuna, Newmarket and Mt Eden will be available before and after the Test.

Weather this evening is forecast by MetService to be excellent - a very small chance of light showers, and a chilly 12 degrees, so those going to the game should wrap up warm.

There will be a number of roads closed off around Eden Park - here is the full list of road closures and parking restrictions in the area.

To watch the All Blacks Test live it will be on Sky Sport channel 51 at 7.35pm.

Captaining the All Blacks tonight is lock Sam Whitelock who takes over as skipper from Kieran Read, who is injured.

Whitelock told media yesterday at his captain's run at Eden Park that there are plenty of leaders in the team, who he was taking tips from.

"I think when you look across the whole squad, there's so many captains - provincial sides and they've done it for the All Blacks and also Super Rugby.