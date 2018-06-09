 

Rugby


Going to the first All Blacks' Test of the year - or planning to watch? Here's what you need to know

With the All Blacks' first Test of the year against the French at Eden Park in Auckland tonight - expect some road closures and bumper-to-bumper traffic around the area.

Luke Whiteclock of New Zealand and Wenceslas Lauret of France during the rugby test match between France and New Zealand at Stade des Lumieres on November 14, 2017 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alexandre Dimou/Icon Sport)

Luke Whiteclock of New Zealand and Wenceslas Lauret of France during the rugby test match between France and New Zealand at Stade des Lumieres in Lyon.

If you have a ticket, public transport via train and buses is free of charge with your game day ticket - see the NZTA website for details.

Bus services from the city centre, Northern bus stations (not including Hibiscus Coast), Manukau, Botany, Pakuranga, Takapuna, Newmarket and Mt Eden will be available before and after the Test.

Weather this evening is forecast by MetService to be excellent - a very small chance of light showers, and a chilly 12 degrees, so those going to the game should wrap up warm.

There will be a number of roads closed off around Eden Park - here is the full list of road closures and parking restrictions in the area.

The last time the two rugby rivals met at Eden Park was five years ago.
To watch the All Blacks Test live it will be on Sky Sport channel 51 at 7.35pm.

Captaining the All Blacks tonight is lock Sam Whitelock who takes over as skipper from Kieran Read, who is injured.

Whitelock told media yesterday at his captain's run at Eden Park that there are plenty of leaders in the team, who he was taking tips from.

"I think when you look across the whole squad, there's so many captains - provincial sides and they've done it for the All Blacks and also Super Rugby.

Sam Whitelock says having so many leaders on the park is taking pressure off him.
"It's making my job pretty easy and when they're giving me messages it's spot on the money."

Going to the first All Blacks' Test of the year - or planning to watch? Here's what you need to know

