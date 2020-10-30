'God's gracious gift' - Ardie and Saskia Savea welcome second child

Ardie Savea has confirmed the arrival of the latest addition to his young family this morning, with the All Black and his wife Saskia welcoming their second child earlier this month.

Ardie Savea's shared image of baby Keeon holding his mum's hand. Source: Ardie Savea / Instagram

Savea took to Instagram to confirm the arrival of Keeon Savea on October 20 - two days after the All Blacks' 27-7 Bledisloe win in Auckland where he had started at No.8.

Savea posted a picture of Keeon holding his mother's hand alongside the caption, "God's gracious gift".

The post was mirrored on Saskia's Instagram as well.

Keeon is the second child for the couple who also have their daughter Kobe.

Plenty of Savea's teammates have already congratulated him and his wife with messages on the post including TJ Perenara, Akira Ioane, and Otere Black.