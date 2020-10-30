TODAY |

'God's gracious gift' - Ardie and Saskia Savea welcome second child

Source:  1 NEWS

Ardie Savea has confirmed the arrival of the latest addition to his young family this morning, with the All Black and his wife Saskia welcoming their second child earlier this month.

Ardie Savea's shared image of baby Keeon holding his mum's hand. Source: Ardie Savea / Instagram

Savea took to Instagram to confirm the arrival of Keeon Savea on October 20 - two days after the All Blacks' 27-7 Bledisloe win in Auckland where he had started at No.8.

Savea posted a picture of Keeon holding his mother's hand alongside the caption, "God's gracious gift".

The post was mirrored on Saskia's Instagram as well.

Keeon is the second child for the couple who also have their daughter Kobe.

Plenty of Savea's teammates have already congratulated him and his wife with messages on the post including TJ Perenara, Akira Ioane, and Otere Black.

Savea is missing tomorrow's third Bledisloe Test in Sydney to be with his family, leaving young Blues loose forward Hoskins Sotutu to fill the vacant No.8 jersey in his place after starting the first two Tests there this season.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:29
Returning All Black Ngani Laumape playing for parents, who moved to NZ in search of better life for their kids
2
'God's gracious gift' - Ardie and Saskia Savea welcome second child
3
Steve Hansen explains shock NRL deal - 'It's about helping a mate out'
4
New Highlanders coach Tony Brown turns to Dame Noeline Taurua, Silver Ferns for secret to success
5
Warriors part ways with ninth player so far this off-season, with Adam Keighran gone
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:13

Steve Hansen explains shock NRL deal - 'It's about helping a mate out'

Dave Rennie names four Wallabies debutants as part of sweeping changes to face All Blacks
01:16

Hoskins Sotutu earns first All Blacks start as minor tweaks made for Tri-Nations opener against Wallabies

Steve Hansen has a new job, in the NRL