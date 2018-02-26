 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'God willing I'm a part of another successful World Cup' - SBW quashes rumours of NRL return

share

Source:

NZN

Sonny Bill Williams has shut down speculation he could make an NRL return this year, declaring he's committed to New Zealand rugby and the quest for a record third consecutive World Cup triumph with the All Blacks next year.

Sonny Bill Williams and Augustine Pulu discuss a plan of attack during the Highlanders and Blues Super Rugby match. week 2 game held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 23 February 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Sonny Bill Williams and Augustine Pulu discuss a plan of attack during the Highlanders and Blues Super Rugby match.

Source: Photosport

Rumours of a Williams comeback to rugby league spread after he was linked to the Sydney Roosters by former Roosters player Jimmy Smith on a Sydney radio station on Sunday.

Roosters chairman Nick Politis dismissed the possibility of Williams' return early on Monday, before New Zealand Rugby also slammed the story as unfounded.

Williams himself later took to social media to shoot it down.

"I love being part of the @BluesRugbyTeam & @AllBlacks . God willing I'm apart of another successful World Cup campaign next year in 2019," Williams tweeted.

It was suggested Williams had been told he was not part of the All Blacks' plans for the World Cup and had signed a deal to return to the Roosters after finishing the Super Rugby season with the Blues.

That would have required a unlikely change of thinking by All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, for whom 32-year-old Williams has been a defensive rock in the centres.

The Blues utility back said he isn’t reading too much into reports that Sonny Bill Williams will be returning to the Roosters.
Source: 1 NEWS

Dual international Williams is one of a small group of All Blacks who can become the first players to win the Rugby World Cup three times.

Politis scotched talk of a fresh deal done with Williams, who was a key player in the Roosters' 2013 premiership triumph during a two-season stint.

"It's news to me. As far as I'm aware he's contracted to play rugby union in New Zealand," Politis told the FoxSports website.

"We love Sonny and we'll always love Sonny. But I'm not sure where this has come from."

Roosters' high-profile recruits Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco both said they'd welcome any chance to play alongside Williams although they knew nothing of any move to sign him

"There's no doubt that he's obviously been a very important not only player, but personality, for the Roosters in recent times. If it all worked out, obviously it'd be great," Cronk said.

Tedesco also admitted it was a nice thought.

"That would be exciting having a guy like that. I don't know how our salary cap is looking, but having a guy to play off like Sonny Bill would be unreal," he said.

Related

All Blacks

Blues

Sonny Bill Williams finds a gap during the Highlanders and Blues Super Rugby match at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. 23 February 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

'I love being a part of the Blues and All Blacks' - Sonny Bill Williams shuts down reports of Rooster return
Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report
01:01
The Blues utility back said he isn’t reading too much into reports that Sonny Bill Williams will be returning to the Roosters.

'I wonder if he'll turn up to training today' - cheeky Blues fullback Michael Collins makes fun of rumours SBW quitting New Zealand rugby

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

2
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

00:21
3
Beggs, 18, defeated Chelsea Sanchez to claim the state title for a second year.

Video: US transgender wrestler Mack Beggs booed by crowd after winning girls' state title

4
Sonny Bill Williams finds a gap during the Highlanders and Blues Super Rugby match at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. 23 February 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

'I love being a part of the Blues and All Blacks' - Sonny Bill Williams shuts down reports of Rooster return

00:37
5
The 51-year-old wiped out after riding a 25-foot monster wave in Nazare.

Watch: Aussie surfer survives scary wipe-out in Portugal which almost claims his life

03:31
Less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale, upset Celine Dion fans were on the line to Fair Go, angry about the prices of re-sale seats.

'I want to know how Ticketmaster can allow this to happen?' – fans angry as Celine Dion tickets hit re-sale site, moments after going live

Hundreds who missed tickets have contacted Fair Go after discovering plenty available at inflated prices.

04:35
The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

Jeremy Wells goes speed dating with National's Steven Joyce – 'The mind boggles'

The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

01:59
Sir Lloyd Geering is the only person to be tried for heresy in New Zealand.

'I have a great deal of optimism' – famous Kiwi atheist Sir Lloyd Geering celebrates 100th birthday

Sir Lloyd Geering is the only person to be tried for heresy in NZ.

00:27
Greg Reid of the SPCA makes the call after the society released a list of the worst animal cruelty cases in 2017.

Graphic warning: SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

The list includes a labrador which starved to death, and duck with its beak blown off with a firecracker and a horse left with a deformed eye.

02:47
It's believed up to 15,000 Tongans have diabetes, but the Pacific nation is putting its resources into reducing critical levels of largely-preventable type-two diabetes.

'I just pray' – Tongan diabetes patients face death sentence as Kingdom won't fund costly dialysis centre

It's believed up to 15,000 Tongans have diabetes, but the Pacific nation is putting its resources into reducing critical levels of largely-preventable type-two diabetes.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 