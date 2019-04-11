TODAY |

'God first' - Israel Folau makes changes to social media profiles, drops reference to rugby career

AAP
More From
Rugby
Religion
Australia

Israel Folau has switched up his social media profiles as a decision looms on the Wallabies star's future.

Folau's Instagram and Twitter accounts no longer feature a picture of him playing for the Waratahs but instead a new image of the number '1' and the words 'God first'. His unchanged bio then reads: "Living for Jesus Christ #TeamJesus".

Israel Folau's Instagram profile.
Israel Folau's Instagram profile. Source: Instagram

An independent three-person panel is considering whether to terminate Folau's four-year, $4 million Rugby Australia contract after he was found guilty of a high-level breach over his controversial social media posts.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The fullback’s future is again in doubt, this time in a World Cup year. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Rugby
    Religion
    Australia
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
    'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
    2
    Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
    Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
    3
    Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.
    King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
    4
    The fullback’s future is again in doubt, this time in a World Cup year.
    'God first' - Israel Folau makes changes to social media profiles, drops reference to rugby career
    5
    The Warriors coach was stunned at the thought of a second Little General.
    'Are you serious?' Stephen Kearney dumbfounded by reporter's comparison of Kodi Nikorima to Stacey Jones
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    A dejected Isreal Folau of the Waratahs looks on, during the Super Rugby Match between the Highlanders and the Waratahs, at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, 14 March 2015. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.co.nz

    Waratahs coach feels for Israel Folau, says likely axing a big loss for Aussie rugby
    00:33
    Elder said she was approached by coach Glen Moore about the new role at the end of last year.

    Les Elder named new Black Ferns captain as fresh-faced squad announced for 2019
    Maori All Blacks perform the Haka prior to a match between Canada and Maori All Blacks at BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, Canada on 3 November 2017.

    Fiji to clash with Māori All Blacks twice as part of final preparations for World Cup
    Doctor with patient (file picture).

    Sydney doctor guilty of 18 sex offences against patients