'Go the Warriors!' - Student cracks joke during interview with All Black Angus Ta'avao

All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao had some fun at the expense of some Botany Downs High School students at training in Takanini today, taking over a 1 NEWS interview to fire some questions at the young students.

But in a surprise twist, Ta'avao was not the one to have the last laugh.

"What have you seen here today?" Ta'avao asked one student.

"Some pretty good rugby aye," the star struck student responded before pausing to add "go the Warriors!", sending the All Black and his classmates into hysterics.