Global Rapid Rugby competition happy to welcome under-fire Israel Folau

While Israel Folau awaits to hear from Rugby Australia about his playing future, Global Rapid Rugby are happy to offer the under-fire star a career lifeline.

Pacific Sports International boss Richard Fale is confident Folau still has a future in rugby union.

"The focus of Global Rapid Rugby and our organisation is fielding the best rugby players on the planet," said Fale.

"Israel Folau qualifies in that arena and we think we can better surround him with a team and support mechanism that can help not fall into these kind of situations that have occurred recently."

The 30-year-old is still waiting to receive his punishment from Rugby Australia following his guilty verdict of breaching his rugby contract on Tuesday.

Fale believes Rapid Rugby will be a perfect fit for Folau.

"Kind of the package that we would build around Israel Folau is that he would have to play the Global Rapid Rugby games and he would also have to play for the Mate Ma'a Tonga - the national rugby league team."

The NRL has made it clear that Folau isn't welcome there.

    Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
