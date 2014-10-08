Glen Jackson retiring from rugby after 25 years in the game as player and ref

Glen Jackson has retired from rugby after 25 years in the game as a player and referee.

Glen Jackson

The 44-year-old admitted to Stuff that it was a “shock” to miss out refereeing at last year’s Rugby World Cup but the time was right for him to retire.

Jackson, who became the first New Zealander to both play and referee in 100 games, will remain with New Zealand Rugby through to March as a mentor for younger refs.

"Like any senior player or anyone, you strive for World Cups," Jackson said of last year’s World Cup, where Ben O'Keefe and Paul Williams were the New Zealand officials selected.

"Not to get selected was a bit of shock, it was disappointing."

Jackson began his refereeing career shortly after finishing his playing career with UK club, Saracens and said he preferred officiating games.

He played 60 games for the Chiefs and represented the Māori All Blacks.

"I can't stress enough how great it's been to be part of the game as a referee," he told Stuff.

"You make great mates and the players you get to see play and the stadiums you go to are world class.