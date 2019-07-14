'Give ‘em a taste of Kiwi' - Kieran Read's hilarious sign off on All Blacks' message of support for Black Caps

World Cup fever has hit and the All Blacks are not immune as their hilarious video message for the Black Caps shows.
“How good will it be when you stuff the Poms on the Home of Cricket? Let’s go lads, give ‘em a taste of Kiwi,” Kieran Read says in the video.
The captain's sign off sparks a particularly excited appeal of sorts from prop Angus Ta'avao.
“Kane and the boys, go hard, we’re right behind you here, everyone will be watching,” Read, who was a good junior cricketer himself, had said earlier.