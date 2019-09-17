TODAY |

Gigantic rugby ball breaks world record with its size ahead of Rugby World Cup

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

The Rugby World Cup has been celebrated in larger-than-life fashion in the UK with the biggest ever rugby ball.

The giant ball was introduced to a gathered crowd in South Molton before a large crew carried it to a kicking tee.

The ball measures in at 5.98 metres in length with a diameter of 3.70 metres and was made to official rugby specifications, meaning it could be played with - in theory.

Guinness World Records attended the unveiling and confirmed it to officially be the world’s largest rugby ball, beating the previous record held by the one used to promote the Hong Kong Sevens tournament in 2011.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At 5.98 metres long, don't expect to see it used in any games in Japan. Source: Breakfast
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
4
NZ-born cricketer Ben Stokes lashes out at 'immoral and heartless' UK tabloid's story on family tragedy
5
'It's like a counselling session' - All Blacks pair squirm, then joke, after reporter's question
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:44

Boks assistant coach hoping officials 'treat every team equally' in All Blacks v South Africa match
01:29

All Blacks throw some gym tin around in Tokyo as preparations for Boks clash ramp up
01:15

All Blacks coach doesn't pass up chance to crack joke about Gatland, baby oil and balls
01:00

Hansen plays down importance of Springboks clash, further reassures All Blacks fans SBW isn't under injury cloud