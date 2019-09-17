Gigantic rugby ball breaks world record with its size ahead of Rugby World Cup

The Rugby World Cup has been celebrated in larger-than-life fashion in the UK with the biggest ever rugby ball.
The giant ball was introduced to a gathered crowd in South Molton before a large crew carried it to a kicking tee.
The ball measures in at 5.98 metres in length with a diameter of 3.70 metres and was made to official rugby specifications, meaning it could be played with - in theory.
Guinness World Records attended the unveiling and confirmed it to officially be the world’s largest rugby ball, beating the previous record held by the one used to promote the Hong Kong Sevens tournament in 2011.