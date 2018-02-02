 

'Gidday from Auckland's Eden Park' - Qantas make awkward mistake, use Lancaster Park in new safety video

Qantas have offended New Zealand rugby fans everywhere in their new safety video, referring to Lancaster Park as Auckland's Eden Park.

The Australian airline made a big blunder by showing Christchurch's old rugby ground rather than Auckland's.
Source: Qantas

The Australian airline released their safety video today which features Australians sharing their travel experiences around the world.

A scene two minutes into the video shows Wallabies supporters cheering on their side at an All Blacks Test in Auckland.

"Gidday from Auckland's Eden Park," says a Wallabies supporter.

The camera then switches from a close up of the supporter to a birds-eye view of Lancaster Park, Christchurch's now ruined rugby ground.

The airline has recut the video, which hadn't been installed on planes yet. 

Another mistake in the video shows happy Wallabies supporters supposedly at Eden Park, where Australia hasn't won since 1986.

Watch the new, correct video here.





