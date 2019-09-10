Giant concrete pillar knocked down as Lancaster Park enters final stages of demolition

The site of some of New Zealand’s greatest sporting moments is entering its final phase of deconstruction.

Christchurch’s earthquake damaged Lancaster Park is expected to be fully demolished by December, with only two concrete frames left to remove.

It’s been the biggest deconstruction project in New Zealand’s history, starting in 2012 when the Hadlee Stand was demolished for safety reasons.

Deconstruction manager Lee Butcher said removing the last pieces of the old stadium will be methodical.

"All we do is reduce the structure down to a frame, push the frame over and then there's a long process left with all the material left behind."

Butcher said the material - mostly concrete with some steel - is being reused one way or another.

"The concrete itself, we've got a development in Rangiora that we're taking that to to be used for ground improvement there so that's a good win for us.

"The steel goes to salvagers just as scrap steel so that gets recycled too.

"I think we set a pretty audacious goal of two per cent waste and I think we're sitting at 1.7 or 1.8 per cent at the moment."

Christchurch City Council Head of Parks Andrew Rutledge wants to see a return to the past for the future of the site.

“Lancaster Park was set up for amateur sport and we’re going to develop a really cool community sports park.”

A spatial plan for the future of the park includes sports fields for rugby and football and cricket grounds for summer use.