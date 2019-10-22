Giant All Blacks prop Atu Moli jumps in to help Japanese man struggling with weights

The hospitality of the Japanese people has charmed fans and teams at the World Cup including the All Blacks but it appears the men in black are doing some charming of their own as well – one spot at a time.

A video posted to All Blacks’ social media showed prop Atu Moli in the gym as an older Japanese man is on the bench, chest pressing some large dumbbells.

Spotting the man struggling with the weights, Moli jumps in to play spotter, helping him bring his arms up straight.