'Getting there I suppose' - Charlie Ngatai close to his best for Chiefs

Chiefs' utility back Charlie Ngatai believes returning to the midfield has helped him find form after a series of concussion issues over the last three years hampered his rugby playing career.

Ngatai returned to his usual position of second-five eighth against the Waratahs and inspired the Chiefs to a 39-27 win in Hamilton last Saturday.

The 27-year-old played down his heroics and said he was glad to be wearing the No. 12 jersey again.

"Getting there I suppose, sort of playing at fullback you get glimpses of that," said Ngatai.

"But certainly helps being in the position where you sort of played most of your rugby, but it's just awesome to be back on the field playing 80 minutes each week."