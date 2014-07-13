'Getting on a bit now' - Cancer survivor Christian Lealiifano uncertain about rugby future

Brumbies co-captain Christian Lealiifano's future in Australian rugby is still up in the air after he signed a contract in Japan.



Brumbies Christian Lealiifano Source: Photosport

The playmaker will join Toyota Jido Shokki when the Super Rugby season finishes, but returning to Canberra next year is a possibility.



Lealiifano says next year's World Cup will play a part in his decision as he still has a desire to turn out for the Wallabies again.



"It's been a bit of a tough one, trying to decide. I'm getting on a bit now and turning 32 next year," Lealiifano told reporters on Friday.



"A World Cup year has probably been the biggest drawcard and to see if I can sign back in Australia and have a crack at that.



"It's definitely something I've been having a chat to my family about."



Lealiifano intended to play in Japan two years ago before being diagnosed with cancer.



He returned to the Brumbies team in last year's quarter-final loss after missing the whole regular season recovering from illness.



Lealiifano then immediately headed to Ireland to play for Ulster in the PRO 14 competition, meaning he will play his third back-to-back season in Japan.



The 19-Test Wallaby says he will take his time with a decision and isn't worrying about a potential home farewell game at GIO Stadium on Saturday night against the Hurricanes.



"It's not about rushing or pressuring myself to make a decision," Lealiifano said.

