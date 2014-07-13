 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Getting on a bit now' - Cancer survivor Christian Lealiifano uncertain about rugby future

share

Source:

AAP

Brumbies co-captain Christian Lealiifano's future in Australian rugby is still up in the air after he signed a contract in Japan.

Brumbies Christian Lealiifano

Brumbies Christian Lealiifano

Source: Photosport

The playmaker will join Toyota Jido Shokki when the Super Rugby season finishes, but returning to Canberra next year is a possibility.

Lealiifano says next year's World Cup will play a part in his decision as he still has a desire to turn out for the Wallabies again.

"It's been a bit of a tough one, trying to decide. I'm getting on a bit now and turning 32 next year," Lealiifano told reporters on Friday.

"A World Cup year has probably been the biggest drawcard and to see if I can sign back in Australia and have a crack at that.

"It's definitely something I've been having a chat to my family about."

The Wallabies back will play for the Brumbies for the first time in nearly a year.
Source: 1 NEWS

Lealiifano intended to play in Japan two years ago before being diagnosed with cancer.

He returned to the Brumbies team in last year's quarter-final loss after missing the whole regular season recovering from illness.

Lealiifano then immediately headed to Ireland to play for Ulster in the PRO 14 competition, meaning he will play his third back-to-back season in Japan.

The 19-Test Wallaby says he will take his time with a decision and isn't worrying about a potential home farewell game at GIO Stadium on Saturday night against the Hurricanes.

"It's not about rushing or pressuring myself to make a decision," Lealiifano said.

"I've been at this club long enough to not worry about having farewell things or whatever."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Sonny Bill Williams.

Sonny Bill Williams welcomes his first baby boy into the world

00:19
2
Telemundo suspended Janice Bencosme and James Tahhan for their reaction to Germany's shock loss to South Korea.

Watch: TV presenters in Mexico suspended for making racist gesture aimed at South Korean football team

00:25
3
The Tall Blacks got their night off to an intimidating start before demolishing Hong Kong 124-65.

Watch: Tall Blacks make court shake with fearsome haka before World Cup qualifier

04:09
4
The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby round 17 action.

Super Rugby Round 17 picks: A high-stakes derby in Fiji and one last chance for the Blues to give Jerome a fitting farewell

00:16
5
Taniela Tupou showed off his rare speed at training session at Eden Park last night ahead of his side’s Blues clash.

Video: Tongan Thor cuts loose down the sideline at Reds training, pulls out goose step


Police car generic.

Guns, drugs, cash and stolen property found at Whanganui address with gang ties

Two men have been arrested after police executed a search warrant.

00:17
The nurses’ union and DHBs will meet today in Wellington.

Nurses withdraw strike action over pay and work conditions scheduled for next Thursday

The move comes after a revised offer from the District Health Boards to the New Zealand Nurses Union.

Wally Haumaha appointed Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Police Commissioner issues apology for comments made about Louise Nicholas rape case in 2004

Willy Haumaha was appointed Deputy Commissioner by Police Minister Stuart Nash last month.

00:42
Senior Constable Dion Masters talks about the pursuit at Shipwreck Bay.

Watch: Cop pursues wanted man during 'slowest pursuit' over rocks at Far North beach

Senior Constable Dion Masters says he's been copping a fair bit of flak from his colleagues after the incident in which the suspect got away - and he got a flat tyre.


Chozyn Koroheke's murderer sentenced to life in jail

Turiarangi Tai had denied murdering Ms Koroheke, but was found guilty in March of shooting and killing her with a 12-gauge double-barrelled shotgun.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 