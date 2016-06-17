George North in doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations match with knee injury

Wales winger George North is a doubt for the side's opening Six Nations fixture against Scotland after sustaining a knee injury while playing for his English club Northampton Saints.



George North of Wales shows sign of pain after a hamstring injury Source: Getty

North returned from a lengthy lay-off due to a knee ligament injury, which ruled him out of Wales' November internationals, including the defeat to Australia in Cardiff, as a substitute in Saturday's 50-21 defeat by Harlequins and picked up another knock to the same area.

Saints said that the 25-year-old British & Irish Lion star will require up to four weeks of rehabilitation.



"I'm sure George will be diligent in his rehab and we all wish him a swift recovery," Northampton Technical Coaching Consultant Alan Gaffney said on the club's website.



North, who has 69 caps for Wales, is the latest to join a lengthy injury list for Warren Gatland's side, with the likes of Taulupe Faletau, Sam Warburton, Jonathan Davies and Dan Lydiate also sidelined.

