 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


George North in doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations match with knee injury

share

Source:

AAP

Wales winger George North is a doubt for the side's opening Six Nations fixture against Scotland after sustaining a knee injury while playing for his English club Northampton Saints.

George North of Wales shows sign of pain after a hamstring injury

Source: Getty

North returned from a lengthy lay-off due to a knee ligament injury, which ruled him out of Wales' November internationals, including the defeat to Australia in Cardiff, as a substitute in Saturday's 50-21 defeat by Harlequins and picked up another knock to the same area.

Saints said that the 25-year-old British &amp; Irish Lion star will require up to four weeks of rehabilitation.

"I'm sure George will be diligent in his rehab and we all wish him a swift recovery," Northampton Technical Coaching Consultant Alan Gaffney said on the club's website.

North, who has 69 caps for Wales, is the latest to join a lengthy injury list for Warren Gatland's side, with the likes of Taulupe Faletau, Sam Warburton, Jonathan Davies and Dan Lydiate also sidelined.

Wales kick off their Six Nations campaign against Scotland on February 3.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore, right, challenges for the ball against West Ham.

West Bromwich midfielder admits confronting fan after remarks made about dead son

00:37
2
The front rower was lucky enough to meet the tennis star at the ASB Classic.

Watch: Star-struck All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi asks for photo with Caroline Wozniacki

00:30
3
New Zealand defeated the West Indies by 119 runs at Bay Oval in Tauranga.

Ruthless Black Caps seal T20 series with record-breaking victory against Windies

4
Novak Djokovic has his elbow attended to at Wimbledon.

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic unsure of playing Australian Open


00:22
5
The Black Caps' skipper was his usual classy self with this shot.

Kane Williamson leaves commentators purring with immaculate straight six against Windies

00:18
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

Heavy rain has started falling in the Far North this morning.

Heavy rain falling in Northland as wild weather starts to hit

According to MetService, 7.6mm of rain has fallen in Kaitaia in an hour this morning and it's expected to head south.

00:10
Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago

None of the 48 passengers were injured, but valuables including passports went up in flames.


Police car generic.

Man dies after escaping from rolled car only to be struck by another vehicle

The accident happened in Canterbury, Wednesday night.

00:31
Amateur video shows the force of the storm that hit France.

Watch: Waves crash over sea wall in French city of Saint-Melo, flooding streets

Parts of Europe have been hit by a severe storm, that's killed one, and caused widespread transport disruption, power cuts.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 