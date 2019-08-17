TODAY |

George Gregan laughs off Air New Zealand's 'four more years' joke

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Former Wallabies captain George Gregan laughed off his involvement in the most recent Air New Zealand advert, referencing his famous "four more years boys" quote.

The advert, released by Air New Zealand ahead of the Rugby World Cup, sees Gregan make a quick appearance, appearing behind Israel Dagg and Stan Walker, asked how often they have to shoot these commercials.

"Four more years," responds Gregan, a reference to his taunt directed at the All Blacks during the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this morning though, Gregan chose to look at the funny side of his involvement.

"It's a bit of fun," Gregan said.

"I've always enjoyed those Air New Zealand ads, and to be asked to be involved was a bit of a buzz, a bit of an honour to be honest."

Gregan also said that he's still not living the famous quote down, reminded of his taunt 16 years on by All Blacks fans.

"It was a bit of tounge in cheek.

"It's a long time ago, but every time I come to New Zealand, they remind me as if it was directed at every single Kiwi. It was directed at Byron [Kelleher], it was a bit of fun."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Wallabies captain made a cameo in the latest Air NZ advert. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
2
Imagine if you could buy a book that would tell you who was going to win the Rugby World Cup?
After hundreds of hours crunching numbers, Kiwi accountant says he knows who will win World Cup
3
Ian Foster hailed Barrett's role in the All Blacks' dual-playmaker system, despite two poor results.
The heat's on for the All Blacks ahead of tonight's Bledisloe Cup decider
4
The Bulls overcame the Turbos 13-10 in atrocious conditions.
Penalty try the difference as Taranaki edge Manawatu on water-logged field
5
The former Wallabies captain made a cameo in the latest Air NZ advert.
George Gregan laughs off Air New Zealand's 'four more years' joke
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:06
The New Zealand Rugby boss holds his hands up over the financial strength of foreign clubs.

Top players sacrificing huge overseas money to stay as All Blacks, reveals Steve Tew
03:51
Imagine if you could buy a book that would tell you who was going to win the Rugby World Cup?

After hundreds of hours crunching numbers, Kiwi accountant says he knows who will win World Cup

Wallabies adopting low-key approach to Bledisloe decider
01:09
The All Blacks need to win at Eden Park tomorrow to keep the Bledisloe Cup.

'This group is hurting' – All Blacks ready for Bledisloe revenge, says Kieran Read