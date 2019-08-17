George Gregan laughs off Air New Zealand's 'four more years' joke

Former Wallabies captain George Gregan laughed off his involvement in the most recent Air New Zealand advert, referencing his famous "four more years boys" quote.

The advert, released by Air New Zealand ahead of the Rugby World Cup, sees Gregan make a quick appearance, appearing behind Israel Dagg and Stan Walker, asked how often they have to shoot these commercials.

"Four more years," responds Gregan, a reference to his taunt directed at the All Blacks during the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this morning though, Gregan chose to look at the funny side of his involvement.

"It's a bit of fun," Gregan said.

"I've always enjoyed those Air New Zealand ads, and to be asked to be involved was a bit of a buzz, a bit of an honour to be honest."

Gregan also said that he's still not living the famous quote down, reminded of his taunt 16 years on by All Blacks fans.

"It was a bit of tounge in cheek.