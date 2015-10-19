 

Will Genia thankful for Wallabies' tune-up match before facing All Blacks

AAP
Rugby

Backline general Will Genia is glad to be one of the big beneficiaries from the Wallabies' hastily-arranged trial match.

Without tonight's trial in Sydney, Genia faced going into the Bledisloe Cup opener against the All Blacks on August 18 having not played for two months.

The match will be Genia's first since suffering a broken arm in the second Test against Ireland on June 16.

The 90-cap halfback is no stranger to tackling high-stakes Tests without recent match preparation, and he has shown he can handle it. But he definitely prefers this alternative.

"I was put into that situation when I came back in 2016 for the first Bledisloe Test," Genia said.

"I missed seven months, I went straight into starting and played 80 minutes and I feel like I handled myself pretty well

"Then likewise (this year) against Ireland I think I missed maybe six weeks and went straight in.and it felt like I played pretty well.

"With with my body I know how to make sure that's it's right to play.

"It's more a case of just getting stuck into training and finding a bit of rhythm, so this game their we're playing on Friday will definitely stand me in good stead."

Genia had no doubt the trial would benefit all involved, given the gap since the end of the Super Rugby regular season.

"I think the biggest thing is just practicing what we're going to see in terms of what the All Blacks will throw at us in game-like intensity," Genia said.

"Because as much as you can do it in training, it's never going to replicate what it's going to be like in a game."

Genia will be the most capped player in Friday's hitout, just ahead of 86-Test prop and former Queensland Reds teammate James Slipper.

The frontrower will turn out for the opposing composite side in his first hitout since serving a two-month suspension for violating Rugby Australia's illicit drugs policy.

"It's awesome, I was surprised when I saw his name in the team lists, but I can't wait to get out there and run around with the big fellow," he said.

Will Genia clears from the ruck against Scotland Source: Getty
Rugby
01:28
Swys de Bruin said the Crusaders deserve the favourites tag but anything can happen in sport.

Modest Lions coach says team is 'honoured' to play Crusaders in final
Crusaders forwards ready for war upfront against Lions in Super Rugby final

Rugby
Crusaders

The Crusaders have named their strongest possible starting side for this Saturday's showdown in Christchurch against the Lions.

Despite the odds stacked well against the visitors, there are some potential problems for the home team.

However, the experienced forward pack says they’ll do what it takes to get the job done.

With injuries to three reserve hookers, All Blacks front rower Codie Taylor may need to put in a full 80 performance if he can muster one.

Coach Scott Robertson said he wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor delivered just that.

"I'm sure he'll go as long as he has to, he's fit and in great form."

Even if he can’t, both Taylor and Robertson are confident reserve Sam Anderson-Heather, who has just six minutes of game time under his belt this season, can fill in as well.

The rest of the Crusaders forwards are also feeling the heat from the Lions’ explosive pack.

Captain Sam Whitelock said they know their opposites are a strength of the South African side.

"They've been playing well all year," he said.

"They're big, strong, physical guys and they used that to their advantage."

There’s also the loss of Jordan Taufua for the game although the Crusaders believe Heiden Bedwell-Curtis is up for the task, taking over the No.6 jersey.

When asked why Bedwell-Curtis was pulled straight in to start over Wallaby Pete Samu, Robertson said it was strategic.

"Heiden is extremely capable and it’s probably more that Pete's exceptional off the bench and can change the pace of the game up."

Should the forwards deliver on Saturday, Robertson will become the first former player to win back-to-back titles as a coach.

The game kicks off at 7:30pm on Saturday at AMI Stadium.

The Lions’ pack is filled with ‘big, strong, physical guys’ captain Sam Whitelock said. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
Rugby
Crusaders
Pumas name former Wallabies scrum guru as new head coach

AAP
Rugby

Argentina have named former Wallabies scrum guru Mario Ledesma as their new coach.

Ledesma replaces Daniel Hourcade, who resigned in June after back to back losses at home to Wales left his side with just two wins in 17 games.

The 45-year-old Ledesma played in four World Cups for Argentina between 1999 and 2011 and has coached at French clubs Stade Francais and Montpellier, NSW Waratahs and Argentine Super Rugby club Jaguares.

He said he was looking forward to the challenge of lifting Argentine rugby, which has gone downhill since Ledesma helped them to third place in the 2007 World Cup, to their best ever performance.

"I was fortunate to represent my country many times as a player and now I am proud to be the captain of the ship," Ledesma said.

"I am not intimidated (by the role). One must be responsible, ready to make sacrifices and to work. We have a huge challenge ahead."

His first games in charge will be in November when Argentina play three Tests away to Ireland, France and Scotland.

Aaron Smith in action against the Pumas in Hamilton. Source: Photosport
Rugby