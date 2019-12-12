'I gave my heart' - Scott Robertson tells 1 NEWS he has a 'few decisions to make' after missing out on All Blacks job

Scott Robertson says he has “got a few decisions to make” after missing out on the All Blacks job.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Crusaders coach told 1 NEWS this evening at the New Zealand Rugby Awards he was proud of what he had done during the interview process.

“It feels like an election, the last six months. It’s been a hell of a time - I learnt a lot,” he said.

“The thing I’m proud of, my two-and-a-half hours with the panel, I gave my heart, I left it in there. They made a decision and went another way.”

He congratulated Ian Foster on his appointment.

“Both of us have been through a process," he said. "We understand that it’s nothing personal."

Despite the disappointment, Robertson, who is nominated for coach of the year at the awards tonight, said he would consider applying for the All Blacks job again.

“I’ve got a few decisions to make. I’ve got 18 months in this job and then we’ll see - it’s dear to my heart,” he said.