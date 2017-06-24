Gatland shuffles the deck again as Lions name squad to take on Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has again chosen a heavily rotated match-day squad to take on the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday.

With the Lions having lost the opening Test of the series 30-15 at Eden Park, Gatland is looking to keep his first-choice side as fresh as possible for the clash with the All Blacks on Saturday at the same ground.

A whopping 22 changes have been made to the side that took on the All Blacks, with lock George Kruis the only player to feature again - this time from the bench.

Ireland captain Rory Best will lead the side, while Kiwi Jared Payne will come off the bench in the number 23 jersey.

Gatland was optimistic about his side's chances, hoping for a bounce-back win after defeat in the first Test.

"We are obviously hugely disappointed with the result last night but it is important to regroup," Gatland said.

"A few players put their hands up for selection from the Chiefs game and played their way into the Test team so they know that there is another opportunity for them on Tuesday against the Super Rugby champions."

Lions: 15. Jack Nowell, 14. Tommy Seymour, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. George North, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Greg Laidlaw, 8. CJ Stander, 7. Justin Tipuric, 6. James Haskell, 5. Courtney Lawes, 4. Iain Henderson, 3. Dan Cole, 2. Rory Best (c), 1. Joe Marler.