Gatland says Springboks can match England as he takes apparent parting shot at neighbours

South Africa have got every chance of beating England in the Rugby World Cup final but may to be more expansive, according to Wales coach Warren Gatland.

The Springboks pipped Gatland’s Welsh side 19-16 last night to book a place in the final, where they will face England.

“They've got the physicality to match England,” Gatland said after being asked about South Africa’s chances of lifting the William Webb Ellis Cup.

“I thought England were outstanding [against the All Blacks], they [the Boks] have got a good chance.”

Gatland said he thought the Springboks would need to expand the game they had used against in Wales in order to trouble England.

“They had a very simple game plan tonight using [Damian] de Allende and lots of box kicking from [Faf] de clerk and from [Handre] Pollard as well, it was very effective.

“For them it was making the final and doing whatever they could.”

Gatland couldn’t resist a parting shot at old foes England, though, as he questioned their ability to back up the sensational win over the All Blacks.