Gatland drop goal secures Highlanders thrilling win over Chiefs despite two yellow cards

The Highlanders' thrilling 28-27 win over the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Aotearoa opener from Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, as it happened.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fulltime - A penalty to the Highlanders and that will do it! The home side has won a thriller in the end. A great finish to the opening Super Rugby Aotearoa match. We'll have more video and reaction shortly.

79 mins - Gatland has kicked a drop goal of his own! A minute left. Highlanders have got possession from the kick-off.

77 mins - McKenzie has kicked the drop goal to take the lead for the Chiefs.

76 mins - Boshier with a great penalty for the Chiefs. That's 29 penalties but more importantly can the Chiefs make their lineout work? They can, great attacking chance with under four minutes to play.

74 mins - Chiefs make a meal of the lineout with Smith kicking deep.

73 mins - Penalty Chiefs, they got over the ball again.

71 mins - The Chiefs are over! Lienert-Brown was the try-scorer in th eleft corner, he wasn't sure if the final pass from McKenzie was forward. It was given. Huge kick for goal here from McKenzie from the sideline. He's missed. Landers back to 15 as well.

Siate Tokolahi runs the ball against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

68 mins - Stevenson held up, 5m scrum Chiefs. Actually it's a penalty on the other side of the field, under advantage. They'll scrum anyway.

67 mins - Chiefs into double digit phases in the Landers' 22.

65 mins - Another penalty to the Chiefs, who got over the ball. In fairness, the last bunch of penalties would have been given even without the rule changes.

64 mins - Highlanders win the penalty after the Chiefs made a mess of the base of the scrum.

62 mins - Chiefs knock on but they'll get the penalty under advantage.

60 mins - Penalty against one of the Highlanders for taking McKenzie in the air. It was Nareki. I think it will be reviewed. He'll sit down for 10 minutes.

58 mins - An offside against Anton Lienert-Brown will gift the Highlanders three points. Hunt slots it. Gatland is on for Koroi.

57 mins - Highlanders awarded the penalty for getting over the ball. A deserved one at least.

55 mins - Chiefs knock on. A shame for them cause they were building something nicely there, with McKenzie heavily involved. Coltman comes on for Dixon.

52 mins - Guess what? Another penalty, this time against the Highlanders, who were in possession.

51 mins - Cruden on for Trask.

50 mins - Another penalty, this time to the Chiefs. Repeat what I said before about referee Paul Williams.

48 mins - A penalty again, this time to the Landers. Cruden is preparing to come on. I know there are new rules but this refereeing is average, to say the least. The game hasn't been allowed to flow for the most part.

47 mins - The Chiefs launch a kamikaze counter from inside their own 22, McKenzie threw a crazy pass to Ah Kuoi. The Landers knocked on in the end. Ah Kuoi has been impressive the few times he's had ball in hand, ranging out wide holding it in one hand.

45 mins - Chiefs go 11 phases in the 22 before getting a penalty. The Highlanders were offside. McKenzie kicks the penalty.

43 mins - Another penalty, this time against the Landers. I think it was for placing the ball at the ruck again. That's 15 penalties for the game.

41 mins - We're back and Trask takes the line on! Chiefs get the penalty.

39 mins - It's worked again! Mikaele Tu'i crashed over after Smith took the ball from the back of the maul. Great reward for the home side, who again turned down the three points. Hunt converts and that'll be halftime.

38 mins - Highlanders win the penalty, much to the delight of Aaron Smith and interestingly they kick for the corner rather than taking the three with 14 on the field. The lineout drive has been a great option for them.

36 mins - Chiefs make a bust, then turn the ball over before conceding a penalty. A little ill-disciplined there after making the bust.

34 mins - Frizell penalised for two movements placing the ball with the Landers hot on attack. Don't like those penalties personally.

32 mins - Hunt then kicks out on the full from the kick-off. He's had some shaky moments the No.10, particularly that with his side down to 14.

31 mins - Koroi will be in trouble for a spear tackle on Ah Kuoi. The replacement lock made a break with Koroi tipping him over. Would be a yellow at least, you'd suspect. It's under review. It is a yellow. McKenzie kicks the penalty to give the Chiefs the lead.

29 mins - What a crazy passage. It ends with a penalty to the Chiefs. Stevenson did brilliantly to field a kick before going on a winding run. His kick was charged down with Koroi then counter attacking for the Landers.

26 mins - The Chiefs have scored! Wainui finishes off a sensational move. The Chiefs spread the ball to the right before coming right back to the left and the Landers didn't have the numbers. McKenzie slots the difficult conversion.

23 mins - Hunt makes a bad error kicking out on the full after it was carried back into the 22 but the Landers survive and have the ball once again.

22 mins - Ah Kuoi is coming on for Brown, who hasn't been able to overcome a hip issue. Hunt converts this time.

21 mins - Tomkinsion crashes over! What a chaotic period before some horrible defence from the Chiefs as Tomkinsion slipped through to score. There are some Chiefs players who won't want to see the replay of that.

20 mins - Hunt only just finds touch with a penalty. A big chance for the Highlanders with the line-out 5m out. Weber takes the intercept from Dixon but the Landers get the ball back!

18 mins - Highlanders win the penalty deep in their own territory. The penalty was against Sowakula for the way he placed the ball in the ruck.

15 mins - The home side gets the reward! Captain Dixon scoring at the back of the driving maul. Hunt misses the rather easy conversion.

14 mins - Highlanders get a penalty but turn down the three to kick for the corner, which is promising. The game hasn't lived up the occasion thus far.

12 mins - Parkinson concedes a lazy penalty coming in from the side. Chiefs will take the three. McKenzie sneaks it through to give the Chiefs the lead.

9 mins - Chiefs lock Mitch Brown went down but he's back on his feet with the game set to re-start.

7 mins - Another chance for the Chiefs but Boshier dropped the kick. It won't matter with the Chiefs getting a penalty under advantage. They'll level the scores assuming the easy kick goes over. McKenzie slots it.

5 mins - The Chiefs make a bust and suspicions of an early take there from Smith on his opposite number. Weber was coming up in support.

3 mins - The Chiefs get a penalty back after the restart. They kick for the corner and Stevenson goes close, but he's bundled into touch.

2 mins - He makes no mistake from 40 out! Highlanders take the lead.

1 mins - Landers get the penalty for offside after an advantage, first points on offer to Mitch Hunt.

1 mins - Hunt kicks off to Tupaea, who makes an impressive run. The Chiefs were then bundled into touch.

7:05pm - Another big cheer for the four representatives of our essential workers as Sports Minister Grant Robertson spoke to the crowd.

7:03pm - A huge cheer from the big crowd as it's announced that this was the 22nd day with no new Covid-19 cases in NZ. Shot, Aotearoa

6:59pm - We're moments away from a historic kick-off in Dunedin. A monster crowd is in for the occasion.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Preview: It's finally back after 91 days, New Zealand's Super Rugby sides will be back in action with the Highlanders and Chiefs kicking off Super Rugby Aotearoa.

A crowd in excess of 20,000 is expected in Dunedin for what will be the world's first professional rugby game since Covid-19.

On the field, the Highlanders were forced into a reshuffle with first-five Josh Ioane out with a groin injury.

In his absence, Mitch Hunt moves from fullback to first-five, while Vilimoni Koroi starts at fullback on his debut.

For the Chiefs, Kaleb Trask starts in the No.10 jersey, with the youngster named to start ahead of former All Black Aaron Cruden against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Warren Gatland's side are also without All Blacks captain Sam Cane after he was ruled out with a tight back.

Highlanders: 15. Vilimoni Koroi, 14. Sam Gilbert, 13. Rob Thompson, 12. Sio Tomkinsion, 11. Jona Nareki, 10. Mitch Hunt, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Marino Mikaele Tu'i, 7. Dillon Hunt, 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Josh Dickson, 4. Paripari Parkinson, 3. Siate Tokolahi, 2. Ash Dixon (c), 1. Ayden Johnstone.

Reserves: 16. Liam Coltman, 17. Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18. Jeff Thwaites, 19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 20. Teariki Ben-Nicholas, 21. Kayne Hammington, 22. Teihorangi Walden, 23. Bryn Gatland.

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Shaun Stevenson, 13. Quinn Tupaea, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. Sean Wainui, 10. Kaleb Trask, 9. Brad Weber (c), 8. Pita Gus Sowakula, 7. Lachlan Boshier, 6. Luke Jacobson, 5. Tupou Vaa'i, 4. Mitchell Brown, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Aidan Ross.