TODAY |

Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Māori Issues
Rugby World Cup

Former England footballer Gary Lineker has backed down over criticism of the All Blacks' haka, coming in the wake of last night's 63-0 Rugby World Cup victory over Canada in Oita.

After Irish writer Ewan McKenna called the All Blacks' haka an "unfair advantage," ex-England striker Lineker took to Twitter, in order to poke fun at the pre-match tradition.

"Must be so hard not to just laugh at this if you’re the opposition," Lineker wrote.

"Just a bit bored by it now. How would a dance in anyway intimidate a sportsman. Their rugby ability is another matter entirely but the haka... nah."

However, after TVNZ broadcaster John Campbell called Lineker out, the BBC Match of the Day host deleted his original tweet.

"It's extraordinary, a generation into the 21st century, that even people as (reputedly) thoughtful as Lineker can peddle this kind of contempt, condescension & ignorance," Campbell wrote.

"English whiteness as normative... and other races/cultures as comedic or inferior or odd. Grow up."

Having deleted the initial tweet, Lineker replied with: "I've deleted the tweet as it wasn't intended that way in the slightest. I was just wondering why as an opposing sportsmen it would be in anyway intimidating after seeing it for so many years. I should probably have phrased it that way."

Lineker's original comments didn't wash well with the rugby-supporting Twitter community either, with Welsh writer Simon Thomas leading the charge by saying:

"The haka is an important part of New Zealand culture and widely respected by opposition teams and supporters," he wrote.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tamati Rimene-Sproat spoke with Ewan MacKenna. Source: Seven Sharp

"It adds hugely to the sense of occasion too."

Former Daily Mirror editor and TV host Piers Morgan also chipped in, defending the All Blacks' tradition.

"The Haka is one of the greatest spectacles in sport, and of huge cultural importance in New Zealand," Morgan said.

"Weird that you would mock it."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Aaron Smith said the team only found out about Read and TJ Perenara's shared role on game day. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Māori Issues
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
Ardie Savea sports new goggles for All Blacks, but they're off within minutes
2
Steve Hansen tells reporter, 'assume what you like' about Brodie Retallick's fitness
3
All Blacks shoot down reporter critical of Ardie Savea’s new goggles at World Cup - 'It's the right move'
4
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
5
Solomone Kata leaves Melbourne Storm, expected to switch to rugby union
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:56

Kapa haka group wows Silver Scroll Awards with te reo rendition of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody
00:13

Ardie Savea sports new goggles for All Blacks, but they're off within minutes

Solomone Kata leaves Melbourne Storm, expected to switch to rugby union

SBW, Kieran Read All Blacks' standouts against Canada, says Ian Jones