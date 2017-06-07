 

'The gap is getting pretty close' between northern and southern hemisphere rugby – Blues skills coach warns

The supposed gulf in skill between northern and southern Hemisphere rugby is not as big as fans in New Zealand might believe, according to Blues skills coach Dave Ellis.

Dave Ellis has spent more than 30 years coaching both at home and abroad.
Having split a more than 30-year career between New Zealand and Europe, Ellis is more than qualified to make an observation about the skill levels of both sets of players - with the results a little hard to hear.

"It's not as much as people think. The gap's getting pretty close," Ellis told 1 NEWS.

"Our boys have a bit of - I hate to use the word - natural ability. The boys I dealt with over there had a lot of work ethic that would help them compensate for that lack of natural ability."

Dave Ellis will be up against former charge Robbie Henshaw when the Blues take on the Lions tonight.
