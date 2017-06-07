The supposed gulf in skill between northern and southern Hemisphere rugby is not as big as fans in New Zealand might believe, according to Blues skills coach Dave Ellis.

Having split a more than 30-year career between New Zealand and Europe, Ellis is more than qualified to make an observation about the skill levels of both sets of players - with the results a little hard to hear.

"It's not as much as people think. The gap's getting pretty close," Ellis told 1 NEWS.